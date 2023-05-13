Bernard Looney Purchases 65 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £317.85 ($401.07).
Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($402.78).
BP Trading Up 1.1 %
LON BP opened at GBX 483 ($6.09) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 650 ($8.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.38) to GBX 570 ($7.19) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.94) to GBX 500 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.33) to GBX 605 ($7.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 630.75 ($7.96).
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
