Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £133.60 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,670 ($21.07) per share, with a total value of £133.60 ($168.58).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Daniel Shook purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.30) per share, with a total value of £116 ($146.37).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Daniel Shook purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.42) per share, with a total value of £131.40 ($165.80).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Daniel Shook purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,552 ($19.58) per share, with a total value of £124.16 ($156.67).

IMI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,602 ($20.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.26. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069 ($13.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,683 ($21.24).

IMI Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,921.35%.

IMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,765 ($22.27) to GBX 1,870 ($23.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.97) to GBX 2,000 ($25.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.