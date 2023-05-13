Neeta Patel Purchases 216 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £494.64 ($624.15).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Neeta Patel purchased 220 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £495 ($624.61).

On Friday, March 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 228 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($624.30).

On Friday, February 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 214 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($623.77).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 230 ($2.90) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £915.61 million, a PE ratio of -190.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.89.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.