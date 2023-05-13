Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($19,154.57).

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,699.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,479 ($18.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.65). The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 6,896.55%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($29.15) to GBX 2,280 ($28.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

