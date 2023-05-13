Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) Insider Andrew Impey Acquires 7,000 Shares

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Impey bought 7,000 shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,914.83).

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Performance

PAC stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.49) on Friday. Pacific Assets Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 303 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 384 ($4.85). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £430.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,535.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Pacific Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.