Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys 205,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($62,082.02).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($23,974.76).

Insig AI Price Performance

LON:INSG opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Friday. Insig AI Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a market cap of £24.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

