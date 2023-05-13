Beam Global to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Beam Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Beam Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

BEEM stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Beam Global

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.