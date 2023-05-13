Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terran Orbital Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Terran Orbital in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

LLAP stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.84. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Lockheed Martin Corp raised its position in Terran Orbital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now owns 13,481,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 275,850 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth about $10,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terran Orbital by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 326,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 780,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $521,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

