Research Analysts Set Expectations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($9.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.67).

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals

SLRX stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of treatments for cancers with high, unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes SP-3164, a targeted protein degrader and seclidemstat (SP-2577), a targeted protein inhibitor. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.