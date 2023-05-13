Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Buyback $4.00 billion in Stock

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

