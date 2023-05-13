Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

