Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28.
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
