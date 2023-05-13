Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

CGAU opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 334,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $9,363,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.