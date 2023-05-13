Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
CGAU opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.59.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 334,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $9,363,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
