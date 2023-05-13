Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.84. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.21%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

