Movano (MOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $1.23 on Friday. Movano has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

In other news, Director Ruben Caballero purchased 18,200 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOVE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.