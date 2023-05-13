Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Central Puerto has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
