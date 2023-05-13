Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Central Puerto has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.