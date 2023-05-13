Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Venus Concept has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 231.39% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Venus Concept Stock Up 26.8 %

VERO opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

