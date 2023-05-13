Absolute Software (ABS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

