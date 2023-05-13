Azul (AZUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azul Stock Down 0.6 %
AZUL stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.38. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.
Several research firms have commented on AZUL. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
