Azul (AZUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azul Stock Down 0.6 %

AZUL stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.38. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZUL. UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

About Azul



Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

