Rumble (RUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Rumble has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rumble by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Further Reading

