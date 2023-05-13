Rumble (RUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rumble Price Performance
NASDAQ RUM opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Rumble has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rumble (RUM)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.