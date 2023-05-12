Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 364.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

