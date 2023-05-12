Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,597 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

