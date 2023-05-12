Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 57 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.55.

Shares of DE stock opened at $372.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.36 and a 200-day moving average of $410.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

