Prudential PLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $88,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Target by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $223.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.