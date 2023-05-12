Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

