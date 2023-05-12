Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

