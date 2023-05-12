Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

