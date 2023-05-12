Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,728 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.41.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $743.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.93. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

