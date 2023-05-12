Prudential PLC Acquires 4,149 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

