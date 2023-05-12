Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,597 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,619,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

