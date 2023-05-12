Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 6.0 %

BABA opened at $87.89 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

