Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,553 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

