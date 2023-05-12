Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

SCHW stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.