HighTower Advisors LLC Has $52.36 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $52,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 776,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE DUK opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
