Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $59,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.4 %

ADP opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.29. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

