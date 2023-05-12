750 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.