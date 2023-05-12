Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.18 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

