Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $427.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

