Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 5,193 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

