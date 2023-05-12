Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $155.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

