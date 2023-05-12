Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 109 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.66 and its 200 day moving average is $228.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

