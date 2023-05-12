Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

