iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

