Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

