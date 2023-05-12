MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

