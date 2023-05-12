Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,044 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $88.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

