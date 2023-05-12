HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 35,223 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $43,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.44 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day moving average is $243.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

