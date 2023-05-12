Prudential PLC Acquires 7,403 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $392.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

