Prudential PLC Buys 22,697 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

