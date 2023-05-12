Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $32,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hershey by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hershey by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Hershey by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HSY opened at $274.78 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.08.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
