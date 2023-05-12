Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,870 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 110,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE NTR opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $104.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

